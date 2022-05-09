Weather alert issued for Rogers Pass

Flurries are expected at elevation through the mountain passes

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Trans-Canada Highway from Rogers Pass to Eagles Pass, as winter weather is expected at high elevation.

The alert warns for the potential for flurries along the highway and will be in effect from this morning, until Tuesday afternoon.

Generally light flurries are expected along the highest elevation sections of the highway route including Rogers Pass beginning this afternoon and continuing into Tuesday. Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized.

During this period, cool and unsettled conditions will keep snow levels near these high elevation sections.

If you are planning on travelling in this area, please be alert and prepared for changing weather conditions, as weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Environment Canada weather