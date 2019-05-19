Weather holds up for Rutland May Days

60th annual May Day midway, market and entertainment saw hundreds of attendees

A historic event for Rutland was the hype of May long weekend for community members as May Days 60th annual event got underway.

Attendees got to explore the ‘May Days Market’ which saw vintage clothing, arts and food vendors, live entertainment and of course the ‘May Day Parade.’

According to the May Day website, the parade is one of the longest running in the Okanagan and it is made possible through local societies, clubs, organizations and businesses entering a float to resemble the yearly theme. “This year we are celebrating our community’s culture. We are so lucky to be apart of a diverse and amazing community in Rutland and all of Kelowna,” written on the website.

The parade marched down the streets of Rutland Road, Hartman Road, and Shepherd road on Saturday.

The midway was set up all weekend for families to enjoy bumper cars, a ferris wheel, spinning cups and carnival food.

“We are really glad the weather turned around and we had a great turnout. We were getting a little nervous because it was supposed to rain all weekend but we had perfect sun and clouds and families seemed to really enjoy the rides,” said operations manager Lesley Golnik.

The event also saw returning Big West Wrestling and Knights of Columbus Bingo and for the of age guests, the Beer Gardens were open for business over the weekend.

The Rutland Park society is one of the longest running non-profit societies in the Okanagan.

Weather holds up for Rutland May Days

