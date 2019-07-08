Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Traffic was backed up for long distances along Highway 97 after a fatal motorcycle incident north of Penticton on June 25. (Western News file photo)

Weather could have been a contributing factor into a fatal motorcycle accident last month north of Penticton on Highway 97.

“It looks like the motorcyclist lost control for some reason and crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane where he hit an SUV. Apparently it was raining quite heavily at the time,” said Cpl. Dave Halskov of the RCMP E Division Traffic Services. “At this time we don’t suspect to be proceeding with any sort of criminal investigation.”

The incident, which occurred around 4:55 p.m. on June 25, shut down Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton for just over four hours near Kickininee Provincial Park.

The 65-year old Central Okanagan man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A Cadillac SUV that was travelling south was struck head on and left the highway, stopping partially submerged into Okanagan Lake. RCMP said the 43-year-old South Okanagan woman who was driving the SUV received minor injuries.

