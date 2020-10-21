Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Expected snowfall for the Fraser Valley has prompted a special weather statement by Environment Canada.

The early season snow is expected Friday, Oct. 23.

Temperatures of 10 degrees below the seasonal normal are expected, with 2 to 10 centimeters of snow.

The special weather statement has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Widespread snow is expected from the Chilcotin and 100 Mile area to the Fraser Canyon and east to the Kootenays. Snow may be mixed with rain.

Environment Canada says this will be caused by a low pressure system off the coast of Vancouver Island, as well as the arrival of Arctic air moving south through the interior.

This Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops by Friday afternoon and pile up against the east side of the Rockies.

Environment Canada says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

