Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Drivers are being advised to exercise caution on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass as a winter storm blows through the area.
Snow is expected on the mountain highway today with amounts reaching 10 to 15 cm. A total of 20 cm is expected overnight.
A winter storm warning is also in effect for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass with 10-15 cm of snow falling and gusty winds expected overnight.
