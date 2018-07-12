Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious around Ambry Self Storage

Suspicious activity around the storage business on the 600 Block of Veteran’s Avenue has the RCMP asking for the public’s assistance to report anything odd activity in the area.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said in the last week a stolen vehicle was recovered near Ambry Self Storage.

Police recovered a stolen F350 from Vernon near the business and that isn’t the first time a stolen vehicle has been found in the area.

“We’ve recovered more than one vehicles in that neighbourhood. It is weird. It could mean it’s a dumping spot for vehicles or someone is meeting up with someone else there for some reason,” he said.

Evans said in addition to recovering stolen vehicles there, in the last week someone one attempted to steal several vehicles being stored at the business.

“If anyone sees anything suspicious at night we’re asking them to please call 911,” he said.

