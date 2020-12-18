UPDATE: Missing West Kelowna boy found

Storm Sampson went missing Dec. 17 in West Kelowna. Storm Sampson went missing Dec. 17 in West Kelowna.

Update, 10:51 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have announced the missing 10-year-old West Kelowna boy has been located.

“Thanks to the media and the public for your assistance,” stated RCMP in a statement.

Police did not share details of his condition.

Original:

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna boy.

Ten-year-old Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Dec.17, at 3 p.m., in West Kelowna.

Storm is described as:

· 10-years-old

· Caucasian male

· thin build

· sandy dirty blond hair

He was last seen wearing:

· Black pants

· Black sweater

· Grey Nike shoes

· Blue medical mask

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Sampson is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.