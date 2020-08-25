Jeremy Czechowski leaving Kelowna Law Courts after a day in court in 2018. (File)

West Kelowna man convicted of violent rape faces new allegations

Jeremy Czechowski remains on bail as an appeal on his conviction is considered despite new charges

Warning: Some of the graphic content in this article may not be suitable for all readers

A West Kelowna man who is out on bail while appealing his conviction and subsequent five-year prison sentence for a violent 2016 rape is now facing new allegations of threatening a woman from earlier this month.

After being convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, choking with intent to enable himself to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats in May 2018, Jeremy Czechowski appealed his conviction the same day he was handed a five-year sentence on April 5, 2019. He was subsequently granted bail.

The Crown approved a new charge against Czechowski for uttering threats on Aug. 5, 2020, in relation to an incident that is alleged to have happened two days prior.

According to court documents, the woman told police she attended a gathering at the Enderby River on Aug. 3. The party became too rowdy for her and she left, but accidentally left her car keys in Czechowski’s truck.

When she spoke with Czechowski on the phone, she alleges he threatened to kill her and kidnap her child. The police report also shows a copy of a Facebook message from the appellant to the complainant in which he states, “I know where you live” and “[it’s] on now.”

On Aug. 13, the Crown attempted to have Czechowski’s bail revoked in light of the new charge but B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Bruce Butler dismissed that appeal. He did, however, increase Czechowski’s bail restrictions, increasing the cash deposit to $20,000 from $10,000, tightening his curfew and adding a no-contact order to prohibit his contact with the woman he allegedly threatened.

During his 2018 trial for sexual assault, the court heard Czechowski held down and choked a woman whose name is protected under a publication ban as he violently sexually assaulted her at least three times over the course of two hours.

The injuries she sustained during the assault were consistent with self-defence and violent sexual assault, according to testimony from the doctor who treated her.

The woman’s acrylic nails had ripped off halfway up the nail bed, there was evidence of bruising on her neck and head, she suffered pain in her genitalia and had deep purple bruises on the inside of her upper arms, as well as other injuries.

Throughout the trial, Czechowski maintained his position that he had consensual sex with the woman, despite her claims otherwise.

Czechowski appeared in Vancouver court in June to appeal that conviction but no judgement has been delivered on the matter.

READ MORE: West Kelowna rapist sentenced to five years behind bars

READ MORE: Victim testifies at Kelowna sex assault trial

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Most Read