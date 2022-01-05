Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and a photo of a vehicle he could be driving. (RCMP)

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and a photo of a vehicle he could be driving. (RCMP)

West Kelowna man wanted in connection with violent assault

RCMP is searching for Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and there is a warrant for his arrest

RCMP is searching for a West Kelowna man in connection with a violent assault that took place at a home on Cameron Road.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, police were called to the residence just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 following a report of an assault.

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 34, fled the home before officers arrived and is wanted in connection to the assault.

McAlpine has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’8’’ fall
  • 130 pounds
  • blond hair and blue eyes
  • has a tattoo of “DLM” on his right forearm.

McAlpine may be driving a white 2009 Ford Focus sedan with B.C. licence plate KJ527A.

“RCMP warns the general public not to approach McAlpine and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” stated Cpl. Lobb.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of McAlpine is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: West Kelowna says snow removal crews working around the clock ahead of storm

READ MORE: 33 inmates, 18 employees infected in COVID outbreak at Kent Institution

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of West KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85
Next story
US, Germany say Russia poses urgent challenge to stability

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP responded to eight collisions on Jan. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP see 10 vehicles slide off Highway 1 in last 2 days

Delicious, showing at the Salmar Classic on Jan. 8, celebrates the preparation and love of fine cuisine. (Contributed)
Shuswap Film Society: Enjoy a Delicious feast at Salmar Classic

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior home sales continue at record highs as prices soar

Most property assessments in Salmon Arm for single family homes jump by more than 30 per cent. (File photo)
Most Salmon Arm properties see 2022 assessment jump more than 30 per cent