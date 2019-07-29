West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

A West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday, but won’t be back in front of a judge until next year.

Kevin Costin, who is in his late 50’s, has had his trial delayed until March 2020.

He was charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains on May 26, 2017, in relation to the death of his wife 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Costin’s trial was set to begin last week but because of complications, it was put on hold.

No details as to why the case was postponed can be released because of the publication bans in place.

READ MORE: Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

READ MORE: New lawyer for man charged in West Kelowna killing

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River
Next story
Wildfire west of Kamloops

Just Posted

Police search Blind Bay for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

Sicamous visitor centre moving in with museum

Combination to benefit users, help chamber and museum with rising costs

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Truck rolls off road, inches away from Kelowna home

Driver says he was trying to avoid a deer, RCMP believe an over-corrected turn may be the cause

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Most Read