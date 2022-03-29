(Photo/Google Maps)

(Photo/Google Maps)

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in Tim Horton’s assault

Police say incident is ‘concerning’

West Kelowna RCMP is still looking for a suspect connected to an assault at a Tim Horton’s on March 27.

Police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Westbank Shopping Centre. An RCMP news release stated that witnesses are still being interviewed and video that may have recorded the incident is being reviewed.

RCMP said the victim reported that they received only minor injuries, but added the incident is of concern. The motive for the assault is undetermined.

Read More: Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Read More: Jesse Gallant thought to be in region; wanted on fraud and identity theft warrants

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCity of West KelownaRCMPTim Hortons

Previous story
Family escapes North Okanagan house fire
Next story
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Just Posted

A development permit was granted by the city for a proposed 15-unit residential complex at 1910 11th Ave. NE., west of the city’s RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City supports development permit for residential complex by Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

Concerns around open burns related to land clearing for development were raised in an email shared with City of Salmon Arm council. (File Photo)
Open burning in Salmon Arm ignites concern around land clearing by developers

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a federal active transportation grant with the intention of completing a multi-use pathway along 16th Street NE from the high school to the RCMP building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm to apply for funds for multi-use path from high school to RCMP building

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world