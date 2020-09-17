An image of a wheelchair of the same model as the stolen one. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

The West Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a man with his wheelchair, which was stolen from his vehicle on Sept. 9.

While the man was fishing near Headwater Lakes, someone broke in through a small vent window in his vehicle and stole a two-piece Veloce specialized carbon fibre wheelchair worth $7,000.

They also stole a Canon 7D camera with a 150-600mm lens (worth around $5,000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the specialized ultra-light wheelchair, contact the West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

