The Shimizu family at the monument outside the federal building in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) The Shimizu family at the monument outside the federal building in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

One of the biggest stories in Prince Rupert for 2018 was when the federal government contracted to have Japanese cherry trees next to its offices cut down, and then the eventual apology and plaque commemorating the history of those trees.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the federal department responsible for removing the trees in March, said the total cost is $46,369.86, from the initial contract work to remove the trees through to the plaque unveiling and associated travel.

In 1959 and 1960, Shotaro Shimizu, a former resident who had been interned during the Second World War, donated 1,500 cherry trees to the city. On Nov. 16, the government apologized to the Shimizu family for mistakenly removing some of the trees in March.

“This situation was not typical for the department and involved some additional costs, including travel for the Shimizu family to attend the unveiling event in person. There will be minor ongoing costs for future care of the trees, which will be part of the regular maintenance budget for the Prince Rupert federal building,” said Erin Macpherson, communications manager in the Pacific Region for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

The cost breakdown:

  • Initial contract to remove the trees: $12,120
  • Subsequent work including landscaping, care of the remaining trees and replacement of the removed trees: $10,815.17
  • Shipping the salvaged wood from the two removed trees to Greg Shimizu in Edmonton: $1,720.01
  • Plaque and associated costs: $5,599.03.
  • November 15 event, including all travel: $16,115.65
  • Total: $46,369.86

READ MORE: Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police seek suspects after solar panels swiped
Next story
Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018

Just Posted

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Man arrested following assault with a shovel

Chase RCMP arrest 31-year-old man after dispute in Anglemont

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to crash-filled hour on Boxing Day

Police were also called to alcohol-fueled domestic disputes over holiday

Computer, iPad swiped in break and enter

Chase RCMP receive report of theft from Shuswap Avenue business

Police seek suspects after solar panels swiped

Theft occurred at Chase’s Tree Top Flyers between Nov. 20 and Dec. 10

Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018

E-Comm has released its top 10 worst 911 calls this year, mainly centres around consumer complaints

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

Family of wrestler who cut dreads won’t seek legal action

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19

Canadian’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case is reportedly in an appeal phase, after being previously convicted

B.C. now home to more than 5 million people

Population crossed 5-million threshold sometime between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2018

Can the Liberals take all the credit for economic and jobs gains?

This one earns a rating of ‘some baloney’ by The Canadian Press

Most Read