What’s the good news, 2020? Sicamous property purchased for affordable housing project

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

The District of Sicamous purchased property in the community to support an affordable housing project.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the district announced an offer to buy property at 462/466 Finlayson St. was accepted. The deep lot is adjacent to Eagle River Secondary and backs onto the Trans-Canada Highway.

It will be the site of a 36-unit affordable housing complex, developed in partnership with the Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society. Once the purchase of the land is finalized, the project will be funded by grants from BC Housing and the National Housing Strategy.

The affordable housing project was unveiled in the summer of 2018, when the district and the housing society partnered on a BC Housing grant application for up to $100,000 per unit for housing construction.

The grant, totalling $3.6 million, was approved in late 2018.

The concept shown to the public that year featured both small, free-standing homes and townhouse-style multi-unit buildings. Other features included centralized parking and a public building in the centre that would act as a gathering place for residents.

The units in the preliminary plan ranged from 650 to 1,050 square-feet.

The senior citizens’ housing society expanded its mandate to provide housing for people other than seniors and will manage the affordable development.

