White Lake firefighters go beyond call of duty with construction project

They’re definitely skilled with firefighting equipment, but it turns out they’re also pretty handy when it comes to construction.
Members of the White Lake Fire Department took their commitment to their community a step further and built a storage shed at John Evdokimoff Park, reports Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff.
Members of the department prepped the site, contributed all the materials and built the shed themselves. The building will hold sporting equipment, which is free for park users to enjoy.
The CSRD expressed its appreciation for the great effort.
