Wildfire burning above Bear Creek Road in West Kelowna

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

A wildfire appears to have sparked in the hill of West Kelowna, above Westside Road near the Bear Creek area.

At least four air tankers and two helicopters on scene of a #BCwildfire in the hills of West #Kelowna above Bear Creek Road. Boaters watch out! @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/fFB518fDOM — Jen Zielinski (@Jen_zee) August 2, 2020

A helicopter is currently working on dousing the fire.

The blaze is currently not of note on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

Capital News has reached out to the Kamloops Fire Centre and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue for more information.

