(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Wildfire mitigation funding sought by City of Kelowna

Funds would be used for four main activities conducted by the city

City of Kelowna staff has applied for an annual provincial grant that, if successful, will help keep several FireSmart programs running throughout the community.

An application for a $180,000 grant through the province’s Community Resiliency Investment Program (CRI) was submitted on Jan. 20.

The funds would be used for four main activities including a fuel modification project within McKinley Mountain Park, and facilitation of the residential debris chipping program.

It provides curbside removal of vegetation from FireSmart priority zones around homes throughout the city.

The money would also support an existing term position within Parks Services to provide FireSmart program activities, including hazard assessments for all critical infrastructure, as well as participation in regional FireSmart outreach activities.

The city has a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP), which was updated in 2022, that defines the risk from wildfires and identifies measures to mitigate those risks.

The CRI Program is aimed at reducing the risk and impact of wildfire on communities in B.C.

From 2019 through 2022, Kelowna has received approximately $500,000 to complete activities related to CWRP recommendations.

READ MORE: Kelowna council urging province to do more for mental health and substance use

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireCity of KelownaProvincial Government

Previous story
Indigenous contractor won’t represent ‘token Indians’ in B.C. hospital dispute
Next story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services

Just Posted

The Eagle Valley Rescue Society is one of the groups currently providing road rescue services within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Eagle Valley Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Fernanda Fukamati, Luke Norrie (rear), Taylor Hendrickson and Dave Sawatsky rehearse for the Shuswap Theatre production of Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps, which begins Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Annie M. Photography photo)
Cast of four to perform a plethora of parts in upcoming Shuswap Theatre production

The BC Lottery Corporation announced Salmon Arm’s Richard Lambert won the $50,000 prize with a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket on Feb. 13, 2023. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm man at a loss for words after winning $50,000 on crossword ticket