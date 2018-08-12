Photo: BC Wildfire Service twitter

Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector has no growth overnight

Crews are working to contain a wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain, west of West Kelowna

Update: 11:29 a.m.

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire did not experience any growth overnight. The 550 hectare wildfire is now being reported as 75 per cent guarded and fire fighters were aided by some rain.

BC Wildfire Service says they have not updated the size of the fire due to heavy smoke and poor visibility, and will be mapping the size once again when visibility improves.

Five firefighters are on scene today along with the help of heavy equipment as they work toward extinguishing the wildfire.

___

Original Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire, located west of West Kelowna, has experienced growth overnight, according to BC Wildfire information officer Brenna Ward.

It is currently still estimated at 550 hectares, but crews expect that number will change today, she said.

She described the fire’s growth as “slow” and “steady” overnight.

Yesterday, Ward said the fire was burning to the west, but as the wind’s changed it began to burn eastward, back in on itself.

Fourteen wildfire crew members are on scene today along with three pieces of heavy equipment. Crews have been successful in establishing a guard on the west flank of the fire, she said.

Priorities today will be on initial attack crews as thunderstorms are expected around the Okanagan, she said, so crews will be working to quickly extinguish fires.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for properties and camping areas north of Highway 97C including the following lakes:

  • Pennask Lake (western boundary)
  • Mellin Lake (northern boundary)
  • Barton Lake (north-eastern boundary)
  • Eileen Lake (south-eastern boundary)

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap
Next story
Fighting Snowy Mountain wildfire becomes international effort

Just Posted

Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Inversion layer trapping wildfire smoke

Male strippers appeal with comedy

Vancouver’s Comic Strippers to perform shows in Salmon Arm and Vernon

BC Wildfire calls Saturday a win

Lightning sparks 41 new blazes in Kamloops District

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Salmon Arm fire crews respond to multiple small brush fires

Fire started 200 metres back into the brush near 48 Avenue and Shaw Road

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Fighting Snowy Mountain wildfire becomes international effort

BC Wildfire Service is working alongside the U.S. to extinguish the wildfire

Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector has no growth overnight

Crews are working to contain a wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain, west of West Kelowna

Multiple mudslides affecting interior B.C. highways

Highways 1, 97, and 99 all affected by mudslides, with assessments ongoing.

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Most Read