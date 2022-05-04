(BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire reaches 20 hectares in size near Merritt

Fire appears to be human-caused

A rash of suspected human-caused wildfires across the Kamloops Wildfire Centre this spring has made its way to the Merritt area.

A new blaze was reported to BC Wildfire Service on May 3 around the Rocky Pines neighbourhood of Lower Nicola, just west of Merritt. It has since grown to 20 hectares.

A human-caused fire at Horsehoe Bay near Shuswap Lake that appeared on April 28 is now considered under control by BC Wildfire, though remains at approximately 18.5 hectares in size.

Two small blazes sparked near the Westwold area earlier this week and are under investigation.

Kamloops Wildfire Centre has so far seen 36 wildfires this season as of May 4, the most in B.C. Cariboo is right behind with 32.

READ MORE: Development at old Hiawatha RV Park “death by a thousand cuts”: Kelowna councillor

READ MORE: Vernon man accused of pointing a laser at planes found guilty of prison violence

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfirewildfire

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast
Next story
Alert ready system test coming for B.C., Alberta, Yukon this afternoon

Just Posted

Ranchero Elementary Grade 2 student Kiana Martindale, front, rounds the first bend with other Grade 1 and 2 girls in the School District 83 Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event held Tuesday, May 3 at Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ready, set, go!: North Okanagan-Shuswap elementary students race in cross-country event

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum curator/archivist Deborah Chapman shares a moment with the cardboard cutout at the desk of the Salmon Arm Observer office in the village’s Montebello building. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Giving back as important as looking back: Salmon Arm Museum curator reflects on career

Salmon Arm Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond, co-chair with Coun. Debbie Cannon of the April 27 to 29 convention of SILGA, the Southern Interior Local Government Association, introduces members of a panel who presented at the conference. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Floods, fires, food demand attention in Salmon Arm as politicians meet

Coquitlam’s The Trials Stars, Jeff Anderson and Steve Dickin, will perform two shows during the Salty Dog Street Fest on Saturday, May 14. (Trials Stars/Facebook photo)
Trials Stars to shine in downtown Salmon Arm during Salty Dog Street Fest