Wildfire Service continues response to 2 out of control fires north of Golden

Both the Carrol Creek and Blackwater Ridge fires continue to grow and classified as out of control

Two fires located 36 and 50 kilometres north of Golden, the Blackwater Ridge fire and Carrol Creek fire, continue to be monitored by the B.C. Wildfire Service who are implementing a modified response to the blazes.

The Blackwater Ridge fire has grown over the past week from approximately 40 hectares on July 13 to 100 hectares as of July 19. It is not threatening any structures according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews are on the ground for the Blackwater Ridge fire, bringing in equipment to help build a fireguard, which is intended to stop or slow the rate of spread of a fire, and from which suppression action is carried out to control a fire. It is the constructed portion of a control line.

Tanks will also be coming through the area to help box the fire in and establish a retardant perimeter, in an effort to curtail further growth.

The Carrol Creek fire has grown from approximately 98 hectares on July 13 to 155 hectares in size as of July 19.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has not changed much to their response to this fire.

Both are modified response fires, which will be monitored daily either by remote camera or flown by experienced officers.

Once a blaze has been classified as a modified response, a fire analysis is developed. This analysis will identify trigger points that will prompt officers to reassess the fire and put a predetermined suppression plan in place.

Modified response or “monitor fires” are established based on a mix of factors including but not limited to, challenges to crew safety, distance from communities, and inoperable terrain, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Both fires are still classified as “out of control” on the B.C Wildfire Dashboard.

There have been 241 fire starts in the Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC) so far this season, with 65 currently active. This is above the 5 year average for the region.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

