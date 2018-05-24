Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road. IMAGE: BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

A new wildfire Wednesday evening has ignited fears as it is located near the perimeter of last year’s devastating Elephant Hill fire.

The BC Wildfire Service reported last night that ground and air crews were responding to the estimated 60-hectare wildfire, approximately 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

“The fire is near the perimeter of the 2017 Elephant Hill fire. Smoke is visible from several communities throughout the region,” stated the BC Wildfire Service.

The Elephant Hill fire burned throughout last summer and destroyed 191,865 hectares of land.

“This fire is located near the perimeter of the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire but is a new wildfire,” states BC Wildfire, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ground crews and aircraft from the BC Wildfire Service were also responding to a wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek last night.

That fire was last estimated to be 25 hectares in size and ground crews were expected to remain on scene overnight.

An evacuation alert is in place and residents are urged to contact the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District for further information.

Last week, a fire sparked northwest of Logan Lake. Deemed the Tunkwa Lake Road fire, it is considered 50 per cent contained and is still holding at 165 hectares.

More to come.

