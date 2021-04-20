Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla in Merritt

The wildfire is located near the Dollarama off of Highway 5

A wildfire has reportedly sparked off the Coquihalla Highway in Merritt near the Dollarama.

The BC Wildfire Service is aware of the blaze and currently has it estimated at .01 hectares.

A driver spotted the fire near the Highway 5 and 5A interchange about 4 p.m, Tuesday.

Fire crews are on scene and drivers are being asked to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

