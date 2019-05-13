Photo Provided by Naomi Parkman Sansome Facebook Page

Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are responding to a wildfire 15 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

Fire information services said they’re calling it the Ricter Creek Fire and is stretched out 15 hectares fire wide with smoke from Osoyoos and the B.C. Highway 3.

“The fire is classified as out of control and is expected to spread quickly so it may be a lot more than 10 hectares fairly soon,” said Fire Information Services Hannah Swift.

She said air support responded earlier, but were called off due to smoke.

There are two helicopters on route and 28 firefighters on ground fighting the fire.

No structures are in dangers at this time.

More to come.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP identify person who threatened northwest B.C. schools on social media

Just Posted

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Trail signs to point the way to local landmarks and history

Secwépemc sculpture project receives $100,000 from BC Rural Dividend Program

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

UPDATE: RCMP identify person who threatened northwest B.C. schools on social media

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

Snapshot: Shoes galore at annual She Shoe Swaps

Salmon Arm fundraiser supports Shuswap Community Foundation and SAFE Society

Cheers! Beer lovers swarm for Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was packed Saturday as beer fest returns

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Okanagan man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Most Read