Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

A former treasurer pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 involving the Williams Lake Chapter of the Special Olympics Society.
Dianne Lynn Lee was charged with 11 counts of uttering forged documents, one account of fraud over $5,00 and one count of theft over $5,000.
Her preliminary inquiry began in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Friday, Sept. 13, where Lee entered a guilty plea.
She will be sentenced in December, and a pre-sentencing report has been requested, Crown Counsel Julie Dufour confirmed.
Lee was originally charged in August 2018.
The Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint and allegations of the fraud on Oct. 20, 2017 and a subsequent police investigation revealed that between August 2016 and August 2016, the society was the victim of internal fraud.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter