Wind and cold to hit the Okanagan, Coquihalla

Cold weather is expected to wallop the valley

Bundle up and consider putting off any non essential road trips. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that covers the Okanagan and all connected mountain passes.

“A very intense cold front is forecast to move across the southwest interior tonight. South to southwest winds gusting up to 90 km/h will develop this evening,” reads the weather statement.

“Most areas will see gusts to 70 or 80 km/h but wind prone areas of the Coquihalla – Merritt to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector may see gusts as high as 90 km/h.”

Also the focus of the alert is the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, where 15 centimetres of snow and wind with gusts to 90 km/hour will contribute to very poor visibility in blowing snow beginning this evening.

The winds will ease overnight with snow tapering to flurries by Saturday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

