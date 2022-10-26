(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Wind gusts expected at 90 km/hr

  • Oct. 26, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

Environment Canada has issued warnings related to strong winds on the Coquihalla and Connector.

Winds are expected to pick up either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and last through to the afternoon.

Drivers should expect strong crosswinds on the highways.

With winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour, items not tied down may be sent flying.

Bring loose items inside or tie them down to avoid damage or potential injuries.

Environment Canada expects the winds to start dying down Thursday evening.

READ MORE: ‘Substantial damage’ more likely this storm season due to drought-weakened trees: BC Hydro

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Coquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherOkanaganWindstorm

Previous story
Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage
Next story
Dog reunited with owner following crash on Trans-Canada near Chase

Just Posted

As the sun stepped from behind the clouds, Adams Lake Elder Ethel Billy, assisted by Tess Tomma, leads a prayer on Oct. 23, 2022 during the closing ceremony for the Salute to the Sockeye Festival and the 5-Band Salute at Tsústwecw Provincial Park. The sockeye salmon could still be seen making their way up the shallow waters of the Adams River, their exhausted red and green bodies returning to their spawning grounds. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gratitude central theme of closing ceremonies for Secwépemc Salute to Sockeye

Chase RCMP investigate car crashes (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Dog reunited with owner following crash on Trans-Canada near Chase

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District expedites permit applications for minor development variances