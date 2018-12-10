Winter rolls into the Okanagan to stay

Environment Canada is calling for two-to-four centimetres of snow from Penticton to Salmon Arm

  • Dec. 10, 2018 7:15 a.m.
  • News

Pull out your tuques. Winter arrived Sunday night, leaving a light dusting of snow on the valley, and more is on its way.

Environment Canada says somewhere between two and four centimetres of snow will fall again, from Penticton to Vernon.

In the South Okanagan, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a 3 C day, with southerly winds gusting south at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

It will cloud over in the evening and snow will begin near midnight. Environment Canada said about two cm will fall and temperatures will dip to -1 C, with a wind chill of -7 C.

Kelowna is getting into thick of winter with a high of 2 C and flurries in the morning.

Snowfall two cm is expected overnight, while temperatures dip to -4 C with a wind chill near -6 C.

In the North Okanagan there’s a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries early this morning, with temperatures reaching a high of 2 C. There will be periods of snow beginning overnight, with about two cm expected to fall. The overnight temperature is expected to reach -4 C, with a wind chill near -6 C.

Meanwhile in the Shuswap, Salmon Arm is expected to see a 60 per cent chance of flurries followed by periods of snow.

There are currently no highway warnings in effect.

As the week gets into full swing, Environment Canada predicts snow for the entire Okanagan Valley Tuesday.

Most Read