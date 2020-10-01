With winter approaching, cars need to have winter tires from Oct. 1 until Nov. 30. The minimum requirement calls for at least two matching winter tires on a vehicle’s drive axle but recommends a matching set on all wheels. (File photo)

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

It’s Oct. 1, which means winter tires are now mandatory across a number of B.C. highways for the next several months.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in the province from now until April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109.

According to DriveBC, some cities, municipalities and private roads, such as ski hills, may have their own bylaws or rules that may differ from provincial highway regulations. Due to a more temperate winter climate in the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island, drivers are not required to use winter tires in many areas along the coast.

Winter tire signs in British Columbia (DriveBC screenshot)

Visit the Government of B.C. website for maps of each highway with mandatory winter tires and chains.

ALSO READ: British Columbians divulge worst driving habits in survey

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Morning Start: California wildfires consume area larger than half of Vancouver Island

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Comedy festival bringing stand up shows to Salmon Arm

Three Canadian comics will grace the stage at the Salmar Classic.

Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Local initiative to feature several of the region’s artists

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Most Read