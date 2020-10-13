The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government

Driver puts vehicle in lake while attempting to board Upper Arrow Lake ferry

Ferry operations temporarily suspended due to the incident

The Upper Arrow Lake ferry between Shelter Bay and Galena Bay had to temporarily suspend operations on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. after a woman drove her vehicle into the lake while trying to board it.

“The incident occurred when the woman managed to drive through the Shelter Bay terminal, down the approach and into the lake,” said Waterbridge Ferries marine manager Marinus Goossen.

“To my understanding, they weren’t paying attention when it happened.”

The woman was the only occupant in the vehicle and managed to escape from her vehicle before it submerged underwater. She was also able to wave her arms at the ferry to prevent it from coming into contact with her vehicle as it approached the dock for its midnight sailing.

Everyone worked hard to ensure the woman was all right after the incident.

“Waterbridge Ferry crews administered first aid and helped to get her onto a boat and back to shore,” said Goossen.

“Emergency Services personnel arrived on scene shortly after and transported her to a hospital in Revelstoke.”

The woman didn’t suffer any major injuries and has since been released from hospital.

An underwater dive team from Salmon Arm also arrived on scene to attach a cable to the vehicle. A tow truck was then used to drag the vehicle out of the lake.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when they board Interior ferry crossings.

“During the summer of 2020, we had a ton of motorists that were entering our terminals above the posted speed limits,” said Goossen.

“When people speed, it creates a big safety hazard for our attendants and people that are wandering about out of their vehicles.”

A body was found in a vehicle submerged underwater near the Needles ferry in Dec. of 2019.

The ferry is back up and running again for the public.

READ MORE: Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park
Next story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)
CSRD look to federal/provincial funding for new South Shuswap park

Grants would fund new regional district park in Eagle Bay, trail system in Blind Bay

Salmon Arm continues LED upgrades, BC Hydro seeks rate increase for LED program

Crown corporation asking for temporary, four-year rate increase

Shuswap Elections BC office open for voting

Salmon Arm location offers opportunity to vote early, drop off mail-in ballots

Warriors win 3-2, split two-game set with Silverbacks

Warriors’ Stienberg scored his first goal of the tournament and added an assist in the win

Vernon police dog sniffs out Enderby man evading arrest

A 27-year-old Enderby man is in custody, charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

An internal school memo states many students received counselling

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Driver puts vehicle in lake while attempting to board Upper Arrow Lake ferry

Ferry operations temporarily suspended due to the incident

Most Read