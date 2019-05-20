Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

A woman has been transported by helicopter to Kelowna General Hospital after being thrown off a horse.

Local fire crews responded to the incident just after 1 p.m. on McLean Creek Road in Okanagan Falls.

”The woman was breathing but in critical condition when crews were called, she was thrown over a 100 ft off of the horse, we have no updates on her condition but she was airlifted to Kelowna,”said Okanagan Falls fire chief Rob Oliver.

The horse made its way back to the stables without the woman. There is no information at this time as to why the horse abandoned the rider.

