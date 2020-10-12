Julie Martel is missing. (Photo via Facebook)

Community rallies to find missing Revelstoke woman

Julie Martel went for a walk on Oct. 11 and didn’t come home

A Revelstoke family is concerned after mom went for a walk last night, Oct. 11, and didn’t come home.

Julie Martel suffers from postpartum depression, said her husband Claude Awad in a post to the Revelstoke Community Facebook page.

She recently returned home from a treatment centre in Vernon but Awad said she was struggling with overwhelming anxiety and difficulty sleeping.

“She has had suicidal ideations in the recent past and I’m really worried for her safety,” he said.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue has been called and a Facebook page has been set up by concerned community members looking to coordinate search efforts as well as support the family.

According to the Revelstoke Search and Rescue page, those who have been searching or would like to assist with the search are asked to go to their office, which is in the same building as the RCMP on 3rd Street.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack
Next story
Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Just Posted

Column: Fletcher Park “speed humps” remind us driving is a privilege that comes with rules

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Cyrstal Wood has made it her mission to support fellow survivors

10 classic film suggestions to watch this Thanksgiving

Cozy-up with a post-turkey-dinner movie marathon this year

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

Shuswap History in Pictures: Fully Loaded

John and Ross Graham show off an impressive load of logs bound for the sawmill in 1941.

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Shuswap history in pictures: Around the cenotaph

Do you remember when Salmon Arm’s cenotaph was fenced?

Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, undertakes one-wheeled ride to advocate for importance of play, raise funds for Westside Road park

Community rallies to find missing Revelstoke woman

Julie Martel went for a walk on Oct. 11 and didn’t come home

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Okanagan charity auction gallops to different beat

Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s popular charity auction shelved by COVID but hit on new fundraiser idea

Kelowna watering holes battle tough liquor restrictions

Local establishments are calling for regionalized restrictions, warn of potential closures of iconic bars and pubs

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Most Read