Community rallies to find missing Revelstoke woman

Julie Martel went for a walk on Oct. 11 and didn’t come home

A Revelstoke family is concerned after mom went for a walk last night, Oct. 11, and didn’t come home.

Julie Martel suffers from postpartum depression, said her husband Claude Awad in a post to the Revelstoke Community Facebook page.

She recently returned home from a treatment centre in Vernon but Awad said she was struggling with overwhelming anxiety and difficulty sleeping.

“She has had suicidal ideations in the recent past and I’m really worried for her safety,” he said.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue has been called and a Facebook page has been set up by concerned community members looking to coordinate search efforts as well as support the family.

According to the Revelstoke Search and Rescue page, those who have been searching or would like to assist with the search are asked to go to their office, which is in the same building as the RCMP on 3rd Street.

