RCMP were called to an injury at a worksite on Westside Road Friday morning. (Google Maps image)

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

A workplace incident at a North Westside business saw a piece of equipment fall on a man’s foot.

North Okanagan RCMP were called to the work site in the 11000 block of Westside Road just after 10 a.m. Friday morning in response to an injury.

The address is the Little Kingdom gas bar, food store and hardware store.

RCMP have determined that the incident was not criminal in nature. WorkSafe BC has been notified.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP save home from fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters
Next story
Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

Just Posted

Council balks but approves deal for Downtown Salmon Arm

Small minority of downtown businesses objects to seven-year bylaw with levy increases

‘They treated me like a queen’: Malakwa woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

Shuswap youth curling team aims for BC Winter Games

U16 team seeing success, having won recent bonspiels

Shuswap schools receive nearly $8,000 in donations for ski equipment

Funding provided by SASCU, Shuswap Community Foundation and Pirate Loppet

Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

Incident at soil reclamation operation occurred on evening of Nov. 27

Environmental group takes climate strike to Kelowna City Hall

Friday’s activists demanded a climate emergency declaration

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters

Bundled in snow gear, three 12 year olds demonstrated outside City Hall

Malerby’s years of nursing North Okanagan applauded

Community volunteer honoured by Family Resource Centre

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Campaign close to North Okanagan woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

Most Read