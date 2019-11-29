Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP were called to an injury at a worksite on Westside Road Friday morning. (Google Maps image)

A workplace incident at a North Westside business saw a piece of equipment fall on a man’s foot.

North Okanagan RCMP were called to the work site in the 11000 block of Westside Road just after 10 a.m. Friday morning in response to an injury.

The address is the Little Kingdom gas bar, food store and hardware store.

RCMP have determined that the incident was not criminal in nature. WorkSafe BC has been notified.

