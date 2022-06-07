WorkSafeBC fines Penticton Rona over $300,000

Penticton Rona has been fine $330,000 for failing to repair damaged or worn storage racks. (Google Maps)

WorkSafeBC recently fined the Penticton Rona $330,507 for failing to ensure that damaged storage racks were repaired or replaced.

According to WorkSafeBC, the provincial body inspected Rona’s workyard in Penticton and observed a large storage rack that had visible damage to its vertical members and cross-bracing.

In addition, no information was available about the rack’s rated capacity or loading and unloading instructions, said WorkSafe.

WorkSafeBC issued a stop-use order for the rack. The firm failed to ensure that worn or damaged storage racks were repaired or replaced.

The firm also failed to ensure that the rated capacity was posted and readily visible to workers, and that instructions for loading, unloading, and maintaining the rack according to the manufacturer were readily available in the workplace. These were all repeated violations, WorkSafeBC alleges.

READ MORE: Rona garden centre roof collapses

READ MORE: Avian flu found in Summerland flock

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.