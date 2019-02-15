Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

The University of British Columbia has cancelled a workshop for international students after facing backlash for its focus on reducing accents.

The workshop, advertised as being on “effective interview speech skills,” was in an email sent out to international students on Jan. 31 by the Work Integrated Education and Career Initiatives department, according to an anonymous post on UBC Confessions Facebook page.

Some of the comments by students at UBC in response to the workshop. (Screenshot)

The class was set to feature Andy Kreiger, whose business includes “The K Method” accent reduction package.

According to his website, Krieger has taught his “accent reduction” methods to more than 23,000 students. Before his freelance work, he was a dialogue coach on movie sets, oftentimes teaching Canadian actors how to speak “American.”

Testimonials on his website include one student who says they were admitted into UBC’s medical school after taking his classes. “I believed that it plays an important role in my interview success,” the student, named Raymond, said.

According to the university’s student newspaper, the Ubyssey, the workshop was cancelled later that day.

Julie Walchli, executive director of the department that organized the workshop, said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media on Friday that the goal of the workshop was not accent reduction, but “practical strategies to help non-native English speakers communicate in high-pressure situations such as job interviews.”

She said the workshop was in response to feedback from some international students who said they were anxious about such interviews.

Organizers are now looking at ways to broaden their approach and host an interview skills workshop that “includes all students and will effectively meet their needs.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Washington lawmakers advance limits on vaccine exemptions
Next story
Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Just Posted

Drivers illegally passing school buses prompts safety campaign

School District #83 counts 32 vehicles passing buses with lights flashing in January

Building permits coming soon to South Shuswap

Starting March 4, building inspection will be implemented for Area C

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Woman helping them not sure how long donations for motel will continue

UPDATE: Utility trailer destroyed by fire had been stolen

Burning trailer spotted near Carlin school in Tappen, arson suspected

More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Columnist responds to racism in Canada

Guest shot by Mustafa Zaqrit

Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Most Read