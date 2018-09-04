Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

FILE — The Harris Creek wildfire has grown. (Lovanda Marie photo)

While 12 wildfires continue to burn in the Monashee Complex — which ranges from south of Highway 6 to Three Valley Gap — officials say the worst may be over.

Now ranked the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history with nearly 1.3 million hectares of forest burned as of Aug. 29, cooling temperatures and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

The Monashee Complex began with 27 wildfires blazing. Of the 12 that continue to burn, the Mabel Creek fire located approximately 47 kilometres east of Salmon Arm remains the largest at 1,370 hectares.

“A new guard is being constructed at the end of the sprinkler line and the sprinkler line is being reworked,” the Service said of their efforts to quell the blaze.

Previous closures, including to the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road closure and Cottonwood Beach, Cascades Falls and Johnston Bay recreation site, have since been lifted. However, area restrictions for crown land in the vicinity of both the Mabel Creek wildfire and the Sugar Mountain wildfire, burning at 394 hectares an estimated 59 kilometres east of Vernon, remain active and will remain in place until Sept. 15 or until they are rescinded.

Meanwhile, the Harris Creek wildfire southeast of Lumby is now considered held.

The BC Wildfire Service said Sunday afternoon that they no longer expect the wildfire to grow beyond its current perimeter.

The Harris Creek fire is an estimated 858 hectares in size. There are currently 78 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment battling the blaze.

“Crews will continue to direct attack on the flanks of the fire and blackline the remaining unworked sections along the east excursion,” the Service said. “Canadian Armed Forces will continue to mop-up and patrol.”

There are two helicopters assigned to the entire Monashee Complex that will be used interchangeably between wildfires depending on the need. An IMT is in place managing the response operations to the complex of wildfires.

Despite cooling temperatures and reduced fire activity across the province, Environment Canada said people should remain wary of smoke.

Special air quality statements were released for the North Okanagan Monday, Sept. 3. Smoke is expected to return heavily Wednesday, Sept. 5 with northern winds blowing smoke from the fires in Washington State.

Air quality is expected to be at a moderate level in the North Okanagan this week and children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions should take precautions.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 20C, hitting a high of 28C on Thursday.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

Just Posted

Vehicle ends up side-lined after rounding corner off Highway 1

Monday afternoon, Sept. 3, around 5 p.m. a vehicle went off the… Continue reading

Shuswap salmon subject of symposium

Variety of speakers to make their way to workshops Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 during dominant sockeye run.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District recognized for carbon neutrality initiatives

Award given by the Provincial-Union of BC Municipalities Green Communities Committee

Smoky skies bulletin issued for the Okanagan

A haze may return

Fishermen on lake near Salmon Arm get up close and personal with eagle

The immature bald eagle shared the boat with two men for about 10 minutes

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Sicamous Eagles prepare for coming season

Close pre-season opener lost to Golden Rockets

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

Poll: The Federal Court of Appeal’s contentious pipeline ruling

We’re asking your thoughts on whether the Federal Court of Appeal made the right call.

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

Most Read