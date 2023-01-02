Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from January 2022

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8, collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. (RCMP photo)

In this issue, the Eagle Valley News looks back at the stories that made headlines between January and June 2022.

January

• If your Sicamous home was assessed around the $400,000 mark in 2020, it’s likely assessed at well over half a million dollars now. According to BC Assessment, a ‘typical’ Sicamous single-family house assessed at $318,000 in 2021, based on its potential selling price on July 1, 2020, would be assessed in 2022 at $450,000, an increase of 38 per cent. In Sicamous, while potential selling prices are lower, the increase in assessed value was slightly higher than other Shuswap communities.

• Sicamous RCMP were kept busy as icy conditions sent a multitude of motor vehicles into ditches along Highway 1. On Jan. 4, Sicamous RCMP responded to eight separate collisions along Highway 1, none of which resulted in injuries.On Jan. 5, police responded when two vehicles left the highway and landed in the ditch near Bernie Road.

• More than $13 million was spent on development last year in Sicamous. A year-end building report was submitted by district staff to council at its Jan. 12 meeting. A total of 110 permits were approved with value of $13,065,061 — an increase over 2020, when 84 permits were issued with a total value of $11,076,408. In 2021, building permits were approved for 14 single-family residential developments with a total value of nearly $7 million. That’s almost $1 million more than in 2020, when the same number of permits were issued. Two permits were issued in 2021 for two-family dwellings with a total value of just over $1.1 million. No such permits were issued in 2020. A decline in commercial and institutional development was recorded in 2021 as only three permits were issued with a total value of $809,000.

• Sicamous council took aim at AIM Roads, the region’s highways maintenance contractor, following recent collisions, saying more could be done in terms of sanding, salting and “staying on top of” winter road conditions. Mayor Terry Rysz said he was “really disturbed” by a recent crash on Highway 1 near Sicamous that killed one person and sent six more to hospital.

• The Sicamous Eagles announced the hiring of a new head coach, Nick Deschenes and general manager, Tyler Moore.

• School District 83 (SD83) employees not yet fully vaccinated were being urged to “do so as soon as possible” following the issuance of a Provincial Health Order regarding school staff vaccination status reporting. According to the health order issued on Jan. 17, all school districts in B.C. must provide their staff’s COVID-19 vaccination status if asked by a medical health officer. Following an in-camera meeting on Jan. 18, the SD83 board of trustees responded to the health order, stating if requested by Interior Health (IH), the school district will collect the vaccination status of employees. “After careful consideration of the many factors involved in this extremely sensitive and highly complex issue, the board…believes that upon the direction of Interior Health, a proof of vaccination requirement is the right decision for employees within the North Okanagan-Shuswap,” board vice-chair Tennile Lachmuth commented on the board’s behalf in a Thursday, Jan. 20 media release.

