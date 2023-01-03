Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from June 2022

Pulling Together Canoe Journey participants raise their oars at Sicamous’ Beach Park where they are welcomed by Splatsin and Sicamous councils and invited to come ashore, concluding day 2 of their eight-day journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (File photo)

In this issue, the Eagle Valley News looks back at the stories that made headlines between July and December 2022.

July

• A followup call on the anniversary of his sister’s death to a motorcycle crash on Highway 97A offered some unexpected but welcome solace for a Sicamous man. Steve Seelinger spent the last year advocating for road safety changes for the intersection of Springbend Road and Highway 97A between Grindrod and Enderby. When he called regional highway operations manager Danny Morris for an update on June 22, the anniversary of his sister Jan Seelinger’s fatal motorcycle crash at that intersection, he was taken aback. Morris told him changes to the intersection had been approved by the ministry and those changes were in the works, to completed likely by this fall.

• A flood watch remained in effect for Shuswap Lake which rose slightly over the weekend. As of Monday morning, July 11, the lake was at 349.085 metres. This was up from 348.833 metres on July 7.

• On Tuesday afternoon, July 5, the District of Sicamous issued a media release stating Evan Parliament, the district’s town manager, had ended his tenure effective immediately. “Council is grateful for over six years of service from Evan and the progress made under his leadership on several strategic priorities,” read the release. “Council wishes Evan the best in all his future endeavours.” Parliament was hired in November 2015.

• Requests for permission to come ashore were made at Sicamous’ Beach Park as the end of Day 2 of the Pulling Together Canoe Journey drew near. The eight-day journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, began on Tuesday, July 12, when participants entered Shuswap River at Belvidere Park in Enderby. On Wednesday, July 13, the journey continued to Sicamous’ Beach Park where, around 2:30 p.m., participants stopped for a brief ceremony near the foot bridge. There, they were greeted by representatives from Splatsin and Sicamous councils.

• Recent vandalism in the community led to the Sicamous chamber not having wheels for its young summer ambassadors. In late June, the District of Sicamous reported the new Beach Park washroom and concession facility had again been vandalized (following an incident in May). Two bikes – one electric – were stolen and later found destroyed. “It’s just malicious and so sad because we are a non-profit organization and…those bikes, we got four years ago through a grant through Destination BC, who were encouraging us to get our kids more mobile when we hired them in the summe…,” said chamber executive director Sheila Devost. “The bikes are a big part of the job for our students.”

• A collaborative, community-driven effort brought colour back to the Sicamous caboose. The former CP Rail car at Finlayson Park was recently repainted an orange-yellow hue, the colour it would have been before it was decommissioned and donated to Sicamous in 2004. Tia Ciseralla-Lemieux, who is part of a volunteer committee working on restoring the caboose, said the next step is redoing the original lettering on the caboose, including the white and black “Pac-Man” CP logo at the back. “We were surprised with how fast we pulled it all together,” said Ciseralla-Lemieux. The committee raised about $5,500, which covered the cost of the restoration work.

