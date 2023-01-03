Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from November 2022

November

• The burn building is in place though it’s likely things won’t really get cooking at Sicamous’ new live fire training facility until next spring. Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino said a mutual aid training session has already been conducted at the new burn building, located on the District of Sicamous public works yard. The training facility has been a work in progress for just over a year, spurred by the need for ongoing training.

• A new operator was being sought for the daycare facility owned by the District of Sicamous. The district announced the Eagle Valley Community Support Society (EVCSS), which has run the Little Bears Child Care Program for nearly two years, would not be renewing its contract to operate the childcare facility at 502 Cedar St. “The district is grateful for its partnership with EVCSS,” said Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz in a district media release. “On behalf of council, I would like to thank the program’s early childhood educators, the EVCSS board of directors and their executive director, Janet McClean Senft.”

• Can Sicamous bring back Moose Mouse Days? While the Moose Mouse itself has made a number of guest appearances at Sicamous events in recent years, Moose Mouse Days haven’t been celebrated in the community for well over a decade. But Jake Dewitt and the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce want to see if there’s interest in the community in working together to revive the event. Dewitt explained he’s organizing a couple of big softball tournaments for the last weekend in July 2023, which could serve as an anchor for the return of Moose Mouse Days. “I enjoyed those events so much when I was younger; I wanted to see if the community wanted to jump onboard and tie other events into it,” said Dewitt.

• The Sicamous Eagles were sporting a new look on the ice. At the Junior B team’s Oct. 18 home game versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies, Sicamous Eagles players took to the ice dressed in jerseys featuring the team’s new logo. According to the team’s website, the former Eagles logo had been around since 1994 and was due for a refresh.

• The Eagle Valley Community Support Society food bank was struggling to provide hungry people with nourishing meals this fall. Both monetary and food donations are down from what they normally are this time of year. Executive director Janet McClean Senft said there has been a downturn since the pandemic’s impact and that they have been playing catch up ever since. If you would like to donate to the EVCSS, you can come to the center at 1214 Shuswap Ave., Sicamous, call 250-836-3440, or mail a monetary donation to EVCSS, PO box 777, Sicamous, B.C., V0E 2V0.

• The Sicamous Community Health Centre was temporarily closed due to a fire. The clinic was closed Saturday, Nov. 12, after the fire broke out around midnight. An investigation was initiated and the fire was found to be suspicious. The fire did not damage the clinic or affect the side of the building where the health centre is located. The clinic reopened on Thursday, Nov. 17.

SicamousYear in Review