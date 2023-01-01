Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from July 2022

July

• The Shuswap Watershed Council warned of an emerging algal bloom in Shuswap Lake. The council said on June 28 the bloom was developing in Salmon Arm Bay and at Sunnybrae/ Canoe Point. Interior Health is advising residents and visitors to take precautions.

• Bees are critical to human survival and right now, they are under siege globally by varroa mites. Longtime Turtle Valley Beekeeper Ted Kay said the mites are a global problem. He retired in 2005 and spent the next 17 years developing a strain of bees that were resistant to the mites, without using any chemicals in the process. “At that time, I was the only beekeeper in Turtle Valley,” he said, noting that isolation helped to protect his hives. “But new people came into Turtle Valley with a strain of bees that were susceptible.” He said tolerant bees are now rare, particularly as many commercial bees available to the average buyer will not be tolerant.

• A life-saving device installed at a White Lake beach where a person drowned last year was not being replaced after it was stolen twice this year. In 2021, the Shuswap Lifeboat Society installed Life Rings (also known as a Kisbee ring or Perry buoy) at 10 locations throughout the Shuswap, including one at Hugh Road Community Park in White Lake. Lifeboat Society president Bruce Weicker said a Life Ring was requested for that location after a 27-year-old man drowned there in July 2021.

David Chapman isn’t stressed about being evicted, even though it means quickly securing a new home for about 40 llamas. Since 2005, Chapman and Lynne Milsom have run The Llama Sanctuary. The Chase area non-profit animal shelter is dedicated to the rescue, re-homing, rehabilitation and retirement of llamas and alpacas. On July 3, a post was shared on the Llama Sanctuary’s Facebook page stating it had been given 30 days’ notice to leave the property. “It was completely out of the blue and we had no idea it was coming…,” said Chapman. “The llama Sanctuary finds itself in the position where it has to find somewhere else, and very quickly.” Chapman said there were about 40 llamas in their care that need to be moved, along with barns and other structures. The sanctuary was raising funds to relocate.

• Pulling paddles through the waters of several Secwépemc lakes made up the 2022 Pulling Together Canoe Journey . 21 canoe families, as they were called, were in the Shuswap from July 10 to 21, with visitors hosted by Splatsin, Adams Lake (Cstélnec) and Simpcw (North Thompson) First Nations. After being hosted by Splatsin, paddlers travelled from Sicamous to Pierre’s Point on July 14, where they were met with a welcome ceremony to Switsemalph reserve #6 followed by dinner, cultural sharing and entertainment. Canoes were moved to Blind Bay and, on July 15, paddlers travelled from Blind Bay to Adams Lake. There they were welcomed to Sahhaltkum reserve #4 in Chase. Once again the ceremony was followed by dinner, cultural celebrations and entertainment at the Adams Lake Recreation Centre.

ShuswapYear in Review