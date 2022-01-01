Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from June 2021

City council came to the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm June 7, 2021, to show off the work that elementary school students created to express their appreciation for nurses and volunteers. From left: Couns. Tim Lavery and Debbie Cannon; nurses Rhonda Wasylenki, Erin Taylor, Rosalyn Grady, Holly Overgaard, Kerrie Hollatz, Daniela Widmer and Nadine Kowaski; and city councillor Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison. (File photo)

• A $32 million contract was awarded for the next phase of Highway 1 four laning near Chase.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced construction of the Chase West to Chase Creek Bridge portion of the project will begin this summer, with work being done by CIF Construction Ltd. of Prince George.

According to the ministry, 1.6 kilometres of the highway is to be four-laned, with a concrete median barrier added for protection of traffic along this segment.

The project will add a grade-separated interchange at Brooke Drive and extend improvements on Brooke Drive to Shuswap Avenue.

• Elementary students in School District 83 filled the entrance of SASCU Recreation Centre with posters of love and appreciation, posters that filled the hearts of the nurses they were appreciating. “I couldn’t read them without crying,” said Rosalyn Grady, Community Integrated Care coordinator with Interior Health, expressing her gratitude. She said in speaking with a few of the other public health nurses who were present when Stan Thiessen, of Salmon Arm Recreation, gathered them together on June 7 in front of the posters, they expressed a range of reactions.

“They were touched, they felt honoured, joyful and very appreciative that they (the children) welcomed and appreciated the volunteers as well,” she said. “One nurse said, ‘She felt happy and it made her feel cheery and bright.’ They felt like they were being recognized, which is very important.”

• Savannah Lamb, who was graduating from Salmon Arm Secondary, received an approximate $40,000 scholarship from the Beedie Luminaries foundation. The foundation’s goal is to recognize Grade 12 B.C. students who have faced challenges and adversity in their lives with determination and resilience. Lamb had been living with her grandparents for seven years and while she said they’ve been working hard to save for her education, she didn’t want to burden them with the expense.

• A sea of orange flooded the streets of Enderby as steps towards healing were taken on National Indigenous Peoples Day. Splatsin Elders, adults and youth led the Every Child Matters March on Monday, June 21, for the 215 children that were found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. “It was amazing. I was hoping for about 100,” organizer Lyndsey Leon said. “And to have almost 300 people come out was fantastic. I absolutely loved seeing the sea of orange shirts marching down the road in Enderby.”

• In a unanimous vote, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) passed a bylaw to extend full dog service to the entire Electoral Area D, according to a press release. The area includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Deep Creek, Gardom Lake and the Salmon Valley. Discussions of bylaw were divisive. CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn pointed out that both he and Electoral Area D director Rene Talbot had been targets of aggressive and threatening emails. “We want input, but we want that to be civil. It has gone way beyond that line in some emails,” he said.

