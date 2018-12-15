Yellow Vest protest came to Vernon Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Car horns could be heard honking in agreement as they passed the dozens protesting on the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

The Yellow Vest Movement, which started in France as a way to protest government, quickly gained momentum and spread to countries around the world. Canada’s Yellow Vest protest focuses on several issues including: anti-tax, sovereignty, immigration, free speech, free press, energy, reform and peace.

Related: 21 detained before Paris protests as police deploy in force

Related: France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

In Vernon, protests began around 11a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, with a second wave of demonstrators arriving at 2p.m. One protester, who asked to only be referred to by his first name for the privacy of his family, said he joined the protest after seeing it promoted online.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch Canadians come together to fight for the rights that our ancestors fought for so we can have our freedom: our freedom of speech and our way of life and our quality of life,” said Warren. “I’m not an educated man but I do know what is right and what is wrong and what our government is is doing to us, to our veterans, to our seniors, is wrong.”

He said that he felt the need to protest because of his personal connection, honouring his grandfather, a war veteran.

“Our veterans fought for our rights and it is our duty as Canadians to uphold those rights. We all must come together and get this garbage out of our country. I’ve had enough. Our freedom of speech is being taken away: we are being told what we can and cannot wear and what we can and cannot say. The people of Canada are nice people but even the nicest people, if they’re pushed too far, fight back and that’s what we’re doing.”

Protester’s hope is that people use the yellow vest as a sign of protest anytime — not just at the protests themselves. The movement is not aligned with any political party. Though they said they support legal immigration, they are calling for an end to illegal and “irregular” immigration.

For more information, visit Yellow Vest Canada-BC on Facebook.

Related: Pipeline protested in Vernon

Related: Vernon group protests Kinder Morgan

Related: Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Silverbacks earn a point, even the gap in 4-3 OT loss

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

City administrator honoured for 20 years of service

Carl Bannister’s career with Salmon Arm begins with evacuation

Avalanche control scheduled tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15. From… Continue reading

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility moving at smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Farm Market owner believes fresh is best

Brad DeMille travels to California to bring another 8,000 pounds of satsumas to the Shuswap

Salmon Arm business to provide fresh greens year round

Area residents invited to participate in test market to help develop signature salad mix

SASCU Christmas tree program runs to Dec. 17

Several businesses doing their part to help out those in need

Most Read