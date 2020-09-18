In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. A new Canadian survey finds that young people have been vaping less frequently since learning about the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

A new survey finds that young people have been vaping less frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The survey, conducted by the Lung Association of Nova Scotia and Smoke-Free Nova Scotia, finds that respondents decreased vaping to five days per week from six, on average.

They also cut back to an average of 19 vaping episodes per day, down from 30.

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario.

The researchers say it may be related to warnings of potential complications from COVID-19 for e-cigarette users.

The survey heard from more than 1,800 respondents between 16 and 24 years old, and found most begin vaping at around the age of 15.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns
VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

