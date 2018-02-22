Your Feb. 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Four years ago Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa came close to gold at the Olympics in Russia and this year she took her spot on top of the podium.

Following Thursday’s performance Canada is assured its highest medal count at a Winter Olympics ever, with two days of competition to go.

A three-medal day on Thursday gave Canada 27 overall medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, eclipsing its previous high of 26 from the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Up to 20 people died of an overdose in Penticton, last year, at a per-capita rate even higher than in Kelowna.

The Alberta government accepted an olive branch from British Columbia and suspended its ban on the province’s wine Thursday in a dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for increasing cloudy conditions today followed by periods of snow. Amounts of 2 to 4 cm. High minus 6.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. High zero.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets
Next story
Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Just Posted

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Outdoor school all full up

North Okanagan-Shuswap students may see new calendar dates, property sale contemplated

North Korea experts to speak at UBC Okanagan symposium

UBC Okanagan is hosting a day-long symposium that will bring together experts on North Korea

Kelowna tour stop for Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to perform June 10 at Prospera Place

Tappen resident seeks classic car collectors for new TV show

Shuswap auto fanatic wants to revitalize high-octane relics on camera

Your Feb. 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

B.C. man killed while being Good Samaritan on Coquihalla: ‘He couldn’t help but help people’

GoFundMe page has raised more than $15K in honour of 35-year-old Nicholas Funke

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Most Read