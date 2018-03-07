Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A 66-year-old man is now facing a charge of second degree murder following an incident at a Logan Lake motel.

Three people from Kelowna are facing a series of drug trafficking charges in Saskatchewan.

A Kelowna resident was sentenced to two years of probation for exposing himself at a Salvation Army Thrift Store in Rutland.

The show is almost over for a long-running video store in Summerland.

A renewed focus on engaging young people, and particularly women, in trades and technology as early as high-school is among the initiatives being championed by industry and educators alike.

If you’re looking for a new start through education or employment visit the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on Monday, March 12 at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

We want to take you to PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly sunny conditions, increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a few flurries ending late in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers. High of 4 C.

