Your morning news in 90: Dec. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Drivers in British Columbia’s southern Interior are facing challenging conditions on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt as a winter storm warning remains in effect with about 35 centimetres of snow blanketing the route since Monday night.

One of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s youngest officers has been applauded for his efforts.

And speaking of successful K9 takedowns, an RCMP dog in the Similkameen tracked down a suspect in the bush near Coalmont last week, and then rewarded himself by stealing a chicken dinner from a camper in the area.

Are you looking forward to a white Christmas? You better keep dreaming.

Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt said the end is in sight to the mild weather, which means that daytime highs will reach about -1 C and the lows will fall to -6 C, but that’s the biggest change to come.

