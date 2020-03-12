(Stock photo)

Zero waste centre opening in Summerland

The Replenish Refillery is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic

A low and zero waste centre is being launched at the BeadTrails Experience Store in Summerland.

The Replenish Refillery will be run by Angela Machuik and is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic.

Machuik, a hairdresser at Tones Hair Design and an animal rights activist, said she is starting the centre after seeing many plastic bottles being thrown out.

“I am so excited at being able to stand beside the community in reducing our plastic footprint – one refill at a time,” she said. “I really want to do my part to create positive change. And I want to help others be able to feel the same way I do about helping future generations. I know if we all work together we can truly make a difference.”

Customers at the centre are asked to bring their own clean glass or plastic bottles and fill them with natural cleaners, laundry soaps and body care products.

