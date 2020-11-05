Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)

Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

The plan was to move into their new commercial kitchen space, unpack their equipment and start their organic, vegan eatery and catering business in a new location.

But instead, within an hour of moving into the space, they were told to pack up again and leave.

True Flavours Inc. owner Edward Malone said it was a full spectrum of emotions in the span of one hour.

Originally, True Flavours operated out of a commercial kitchen in the Mission three days a week. Due to the pandemic, he said he wanted to give people healthy and sustainable options, as well as an incentive to stay home, by conducting online cooking sessions and starting an “online restaurant” where people can have their food delivered and set up at home.

But the demand for their service and food was high and operating for only three days a week wasn’t enough, so Malone and his fiancée decided to look for a new place.

“We had been fighting for months to raise money and to source a location that fit us, that would provide us an opportunity to produce food and to be able to serve the community of the Okanagan,” Malone said.

“We met the greatest landlords of all… and they went above and beyond to make sure we transitioned (into the new space) well.”

But on Monday, Nov. 2, the day he was supposed to get his permit to operate, his application was denied because the new location is under A1 zoning. Under A1 zoning, only an agri-tourism business can operate or a home-based business, not a commercial one like True Flavours.

Malone said city staff told him he either needed to find a new location or he needed to apply for rezoning, which could be a long process. The property True Flavours is trying to secure is not on the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), meaning he can apply for rezoning through the city.

Wesley Miles, a planning specialist for the City of Kelowna, said the process will take between four to eight months.

“Zoning applications also have to go to council and public hearing. Staff will do an analysis report for council as well but ultimately, it’s up to council to decide,” he said.

“In general, a lot of our agricultural policy leans towards protecting agricultural properties, so their application is unlikely to get support unless there are outstanding circumstances.”

The news was devastating to the couple, who had sold as much of their things as they could to help kickstart the business.

“I’ve sold everything I own that was worth money and have some generous donations made just to secure this location but now because of a zoning issue I can’t operate,” he said.

They had planned to open on Nov. 16 in their new location but now, Malone and his fiancée aren’t sure what their next steps will be.

READ: B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm resident targeted in phone scam demanding Bitcoin payment
Next story
VIDEO: More than a dozen arrested in U.S. cities as protesters demand vote count

Just Posted

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming CSRD zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)
Private highway-side billboard near Salmon Arm violates bylaw

Owner of property where billboard is located is seeking a variance to allow the sign

Salmon Arm residents have been targeted by an elaborate phone scam. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident targeted in phone scam demanding Bitcoin payment

Scammers impersonated RCMP phone number to trick at least one victim

Following a wind storm on Thursday, Nov. 5, power lines were down alongside the Trans-Canada Highway on Kault Hill. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Wires down, power out in Tappen following wind storm

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers affected

ADAM Integrated Industries’ George Rithaler demonstrates one of the glove units within Sentinel Cottage, a safe, portable meeting space designed by the Salmon Arm company to accommodate visits with seniors in care facilities under COVID-19 restrictions. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm business offers safe solution for visits with seniors in care facilities

Sentinel Cottage a portable meeting space created in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Protesters hold letters that spell Count Every Vote as they cross an overpass while marching in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Column: Attacks on democracy warrant reflection on November 11

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

(File)
Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Karl Featherstone's wife and young children are grieving the sudden death of the Lake Country firefigher. (Contributed)
Fallen Okanagan firefighter honoured, family support sought

Procession Sunday, Nov. 8 for Karl Featherstone, GoFundMe set up to help family

Most Read