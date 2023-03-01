Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 4000:

Re-designate Lot 2, Section 10, Township 20, Range 10, W6M, KDYD, Plan 31437 from MR (Medium Density Residential) to HR (High Density Residential).

2) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Rezone Lot 2, Section 20, Township 10, Range 10, W6M, KDYD, Plan 31437 from R-1 (Single Family Residential Zone) to R-5 (High Density Residential Zone).

Civic Address: 1481 10 Street SW

Location: South of 10 Avenue SW on the west side of 10 Street SW

Present Use: Single Family Residential

Proposed Use: Multi Family Development (19 Dwelling units)

Owner/Applicant: 1026082 BC Ltd.

Agent: IBA Architecture Inc.

Reference: OCP4000-53/Bylaw No. 4560 and ZON-1255/ Bylaw No. 4561

The staff reports for the proposals are available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from February 28 to March 13, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person and virtually. In person attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. If you wish to attend electronically email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services