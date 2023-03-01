Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Proposed Rezoning of Lot 5, Block 1, Section 13, Township 20, Range 10, W6M, KDYD, Plan 1255 from R-1 (Single Family Residential Zone) to R-4 (Medium Density Residential Zone).

Civic Address: 60 10 Street SE

Location: South of Okanagan Avenue on the east side of 10 Street SE

Present Use: Single Family Dwelling with existing Family childcare facility

Proposed Use: To allow commercial daycare to accommodate 8 or more children

Owner / Agent: M. & J. Braga Reference: ZON-1257/ Bylaw No. 4563

The staff report for the proposal is available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from February 28, 2023 to March 13, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person, with limited capacity, and virtually. In person attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. If you wish to attend electronically email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services