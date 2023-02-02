Public Hearing – 2791 25 Street NE

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Proposed Rezoning of Lot 1, Section 24, Township 20, Range 10, W6M, KDYD, Plan EPP119501 from R-1 (Single Family Residential Zone) to R-8 (Residential Suite Zone).

Civic Address: 2791 25 Street NE

Location: Between 26 Avenue NE and 30 Avenue NE on the west side of 25 Street NE

Present Use: Single Family Dwelling

Proposed Use: Single Family Dwelling with a suite

Owner / Agent: Hindbo Construction Group Inc./Weed, J. & Cockrill, E.

Reference: ZON-1254/ Bylaw No. 4562

The staff report for the proposal is available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from January 31 to February 13, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person, with limited capacity, and virtually. In person attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. If you wish to attend electronically email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services

February 1 and February 8